Can’t forgive men for murdering spouse: Supreme Court judge

A man who has been convicted of murdering his wife filed an application for compromise in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He has asked for the forgiveness of his wife’s family in the case.

Hearing the case, a Supreme Court judge remarked that men can’t be forgiven for murdering their wives. More cases of domestic violence and honour killing are being reported now, he remarked.

Justice Qazi Amin asked why should any relief be given to the man who has murdered his wife? The court is not here to stamp the suspect’s compromise deal, he said.

The person who appeared on behalf of the petitioner said that the suspect’s lawyer has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He said that he got the case in an emergency because of which he couldn’t prepare for it.

The case will be heard after Eidul Azha. The court has issued notices to Sindh prosecutor general and asked for his advice in the case.