SC halts release of 196 people convicted by military courts

The Supreme Court has stopped the release of 196 people who were convicted by military courts.

On June 17, the Peshawar High Court overturned their convictions and ordered their release. The high court’s order has been suspended.

Related: Govt challenges Peshawar High Court decision setting aside military court sentences of 74 convicts

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard on Tuesday the federal government’s appeal against the high court’s verdict.

The federal government has been instructed to submit the details of all the cases.

Related: Top court stays PHC ruling on 68 terrorists convicted by military court

Justice Qazi Amin said that the suspects were sentenced by the military courts after conducting a trial. Each case has different evidence and facts. He asked if the suspects are still in jail or whether they were released.

The additional attorney-general said that they are still in jail.

All the respondents have been issued notices. The hearing has been adjourned till July 24.