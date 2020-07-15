Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to journalist over ‘derogatory’ tweet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Supreme Court issues contempt notice to journalist over ‘derogatory’ tweet

Photo: Facebook

Pakistan’s Supreme Court is initiating contempt proceedings against an Islamabad-based journalist over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.

The court has issued notice to journalist Maitullah Jan. The president of the Supreme Court Bar Association has been asked to assist the court in the case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hold the first hearing next week. The two other members of the bench are Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Referring to one of Jan’s tweet, the court said the journalist reportedly insulted the court and its judges in his July 10 tweet.

In his tweet, the journalist had criticised seven judges of a 10-member bench after they announced their verdict on the petition against the presidential reference against Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

In the verdict, the seven judges ordered the Federal Bureau of Revenue to probe the properties owned by Justice Isa’s wife and children in the UK.

It is extremely necessary to “completely listen” to the [side] of the journalist, Matiullah Jan was heard saying in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning. He added that the court should issue a judgment on the matter.

Soon after the court initiated suo motu action against Jan, #WeStandWithMatiullah started trending on Twitter.

“The man has lost his job and has been attacked many times but never compromised on principles and never stopped stating the truth,” Waseem Abbasi, an Islamabad-based journalist, tweeted.

Nausheen Yousuf, another journalist, said she knew Jan since 2007 and described him as an “honest, credible, professional and selfless journalist”.

This, however, is not the first time that the journalist has gotten into trouble for criticising the judiciary. In 2018, former chief justice Saqib Nisar was about to initiate contempt proceedings against him but no action was taken after the journalists present in court asked for judicial restraint.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Matiullah Jan Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
#WeStandWithMatiUllah, Matiullah Jan, Pakistan, Supreme Court
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
'High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk'
‘High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.