Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sukkur residents take to streets to protest against power outages

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sukkur residents take to streets to protest against power outages

Photo: SAMAA TV

Residents of Sukkur’s Ayub Gate staged a protest, burnt tyres and chanted slogans on Monday against the Sukkur Electric Power Company Corporation over the absence of power for the last three days.

Protesters have complained that it has been three days since a transformer burst, but no official has yet reached to repair it.

They say a SEPCO official that they approached asked them for money, however, it’s their duty to restore the power for their consumers.

Women and children held placards asking for immediate restoration of power. They’ve been facing trouble staying at home without electricity amid hot and humid weather.

The protest has, however, made it hard for people to commute.

