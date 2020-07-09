Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan

Social media fight claims three lives in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
It occurred after one group opened fire on the other

At least three people were killed in a clash between two groups in Lahore's Kahna area, police said Thursday.

The fight actually started on a social media platform where the men from two groups exchanged harsh words with each other on a post, according to a senior police official.

The official, requesting anonymity, said that a “third party” tried to make the two groups sit together and call a truce. But it went wrong after a group of men opened fire on the other, he added.

Two people died on the spot, while the third one succumbed to injuries in a hospital Wednesday.

Lahore’s CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed told SAMAA TV that only the Federal Investigation Agency has “exclusive jurisdiction” over cybercrime cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The Lahore top cop said they had asked the authorities to allow the Counter Terrorism Department to investigate cybercrimes, especially those with sectarian nature.
