Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi smart lockdown: 11 neighbourhoods sealed in Districts West, South

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Karachi smart lockdown: 11 neighbourhoods sealed in Districts West, South

Photo: Online

Six neighbourhoods in Karachi’s District West and five in District South are being sealed from today (Friday) as part of the Sindh government’s smart lockdown.

These are:

District West

  • Gadap’s UC-5 Songal (Gulshan-e-Maymar Blocks X, Y and Z)
  • Keamari’s UC-3 Keamari (Docks and Majeed Colony)
  • Baldia UC-5 Saeedabad (Block 5G, 5J and A3)
  • SITE UC-4 Metroville (Blocks 1,2,3,4 and 5)
  • Orangi’s UC-11 Data Nagar (Area A/B)
  • Orangi’s UC-12 Mujahid Colony (Millatabad and Gullamabad Aligarh Colony)

District South

  • Civil Lines (Khayaban-e-Rahat, Clifton Block 4, 5 and Bath Island localities)
  • Arambagh (Khori Garden and Machi Miyani market in Kharadar)
  • Garden (Jeelani Masjid Road, Hari Masjid Road, Shoe Market and Doli Khata)
  • Lyari (Madni Road Moosa Lane)
  • Saddar (Bizerta Line)

Neighbourhoods of the District West will be sealed from midnight on July 3 till 7pm on July 17. Meanwhile, the mentioned areas of District South will be under lockdown till 12am on July 16.

The government has been imposing ‘smart lockdowns’ in areas where more coronavirus cases are reported.

During the smart lockdown, movement is restricted and masks are necessary. Pillion riding and all sorts of public transport including ride-hailing services will also remain suspended.

Only grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open and only one person per household can leave to buy food or medicine.
The notification read that the government will try to set up mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas.

All other businesses and industrial units in these areas will be closed. There will also be no home delivery or takeaway.

No private/family get-togethers are allowed either.

