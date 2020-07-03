Smart lockdown: Six neighbourhoods in Karachi’s District West sealed

Six neighbourhoods in Karachi’s District West are being sealed from today (Friday) as part of the government’s smart lockdown.

These are:

Gadap’s UC-5 Songal (Gulshan-e-Maymar Blocks X, Y and Z)

Keamari’s UC-3 Keamari (Docks and Majeed Colony)

Baldia UC-5 Saeedabad (Block 5G, 5J and A3)

SITE UC-4 Metroville (Blocks 1,2,3,4 and 5)

Orangi’s UC-11 Data Nagar (Area A/B)

Orangi’s UC-12 Mujahid Colony (Millatabad and Gullamabad Aligarh Colony)

They will be sealed from midnight on July 3 till 7pm on July 17. The government has been imposing ‘smart lockdowns’ in areas where more coronavirus cases are reported.

During the smart lockdown, movement is restricted and masks are necessary.

Only grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open and only one person per household can leave to buy food or medicine.

All other businesses and industrial units in these areas will be closed. There will also be no home delivery or takeaway.

No private/family get-togethers are allowed either.

There are a total of 395,600 people living in these areas.