Six feared trapped after Chilas landslide

At least six people were feared trapped after a landslide in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

The landslide was triggered by a lightning strike in the Buner Das Nullah.

Residents of over 20 houses around the site of the incident have moved into temporary shelters, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Rescue 1122 members, police and civil administration are conducting a rescue operation in the area.

The Buner Das Nullah has also transformed into a pond after the landslide.