Sindh’s parks open to public after four long months

The government of Sindh has allowed opening public parks in the province, according to a notification issued by the Sindh home department.

Neighbourhood parks, public gardens and walking tracks will be opened in the province under SOPs, the government said.

The ban on amusement and water parks will, however, will remain in place.

The government told the management of parks to ensure that people entering parks follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed 2,041 people in Sindh, while the number of total cases in the province has reached 114,104.