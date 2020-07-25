Sindh Wildlife Department rescues bear from Lyari circus

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued a bear, named Hope, from the illegal possession of gypsies running a circus in Karachi’s Lyari Friday night.

The Himalayan black bear was being used for bear baiting (a sport involving the tormenting of bears with other animals, commonly dogs) and to provide entertainment to people visiting the Lyari Circus.

Due to the harsh conditions she was kept in and the torture she endured, Hope lost three legs and her backbone and now suffers from a permanent disability.

According to the department, she was seized under the Sindh Bear Baiting Control Rules, 2015. The law bans the practices of bear-baiting, fighting and forced begging with animals.

Perpetrators are punished with two years in prison and a fine of Rs100,000.

Hope has been shifted to the National Bear Rehabilitation Sanctuary. To help her will the injuries and disabilities, the National Bear Rehab Centre has prepared a moveable cart for her. The cart makes it easy for her to move, eat and burn calories.

“Hope has a new hope in life now,” the department said.

Bear baiting is considered a popular sport in Sindh. During the fight, the bear is tied from the nose and its nails already cut. It is made to fight at least three dogs, who attack its nose during the round.

The Sindh Wildlife Department has said that it is near to bringing the sport to an end in the province. Three remaining bears are being traced.

“It is illegal to possess a bear and poverty is no excuse for cruelty,” it said, adding that the gypsy who owned the bear will be provided an alternative livelihood.