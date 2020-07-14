Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh wedding halls to reopen before August 2, says association

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh wedding halls to reopen before August 2, says association

File photo: AFP

Wedding halls in Sindh will be allowed to reopen before August 2, the Sindh government told the wedding hall owners’ association Tuesday.

Raees Ahmed, the association’s president, said he held talks with the Sindh authorities, including Local Bodies Minister Nasir Shah, and they had agreed to reopen wedding halls.

The government has asked the association to prepare the SOPs after which the authorities will devise a plan before allowing opening of wedding halls, Ahmed said.

They had assured the government of following all SOPs, he added.

The Sindh government had closed the wedding halls in March’s last week as part of its lockdown to contain coronavirus.

The virus has so far claimed 1,567 lives in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Wedding Halls, Sindh, Karachi, Coronavirus, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.