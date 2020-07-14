Sindh wedding halls to reopen before August 2, says association

Wedding halls in Sindh will be allowed to reopen before August 2, the Sindh government told the wedding hall owners’ association Tuesday.

Raees Ahmed, the association’s president, said he held talks with the Sindh authorities, including Local Bodies Minister Nasir Shah, and they had agreed to reopen wedding halls.

The government has asked the association to prepare the SOPs after which the authorities will devise a plan before allowing opening of wedding halls, Ahmed said.

They had assured the government of following all SOPs, he added.

The Sindh government had closed the wedding halls in March’s last week as part of its lockdown to contain coronavirus.

The virus has so far claimed 1,567 lives in the province.