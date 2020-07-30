Sindh virus cases increasing because of Eid shopping: health secretary

Sindh has witnessed an increase in the number of coronavirus cases because the people neglected SOPs while shopping for Eid, Health Secretary Kazim Hussain Jatoi said Thursday.

The province reported 654 new cases on Wednesday, according to the health department. Of them, 335 were from Karachi.

“Do remember that coronavirus is still present in the community,” Jatoi said. “Make the two major SOPs of wearing masks and repeatedly washing your hands a part of your routine.”

He said it was necessary to act upon these SOPs while shopping in markets as the virus could spread during these days.

The health secretary also urged the masses to maintain a safe distance in Eid congregations.