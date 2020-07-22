Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Sindh government approves new car licence plates

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/Sindh government

The Sindh government approved on Wednesday new official number plates for vehicles in the province.

A briefing was given during a Sindh cabinet meeting by the Excise and Taxation Department.

It said that the plates have been made with retro-reflective work which will make them more visible at night and in dark environments. The department has approved the granting of the contract to produce the number plates. They will be available by November this year.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the department to keep the price of the plates low so so that residents can easily purchase it.

The base of the number plate for private cars will be white while those of government vehicles will be green.

