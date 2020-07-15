Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh TV, internet services won’t be interrupted

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh TV, internet services won’t be interrupted

Photo: AFP FILE

Internet and TV cable services in Karachi won’t be interrupted as K-Electric representatives and cable operators have been made to sit together to resolve their issues, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said Wednesday.

Karachiites faced a three-hour suspension of services Tuesday evening as cable and internet operators protested K-Electric’s move to cut off cable and internet wires from its poles.

“The issue of strike by cable operators will be resolved,” the Karachi commissioner said, while addressing a press conference in the city.

It has been decided that the two sides will keep doing their job and there will be no interruption in TV and internet services, according to Commissioner Shallwani.

Khalid Arain, chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, was also present alongside Shallwani at the press conference.

Arain announced that they were withdrawing their call for a strike. He said they would settle their differences and soon an agreement would be reached with the KE.

A committee has been formed to resolve all outstanding issues between the two sides, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
internet Sindh TV
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
TV, Internet, Sindh, Karachi, cable operators, K-Electric, Karachi Commissioner, Iftikhar Shallwani
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
'High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk'
‘High blood sugar, even without diabetes, increases coronavirus mortality risk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.