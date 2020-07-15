Sindh TV, internet services won’t be interrupted

Internet and TV cable services in Karachi won’t be interrupted as K-Electric representatives and cable operators have been made to sit together to resolve their issues, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said Wednesday.

Karachiites faced a three-hour suspension of services Tuesday evening as cable and internet operators protested K-Electric’s move to cut off cable and internet wires from its poles.

“The issue of strike by cable operators will be resolved,” the Karachi commissioner said, while addressing a press conference in the city.

It has been decided that the two sides will keep doing their job and there will be no interruption in TV and internet services, according to Commissioner Shallwani.

Khalid Arain, chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, was also present alongside Shallwani at the press conference.

Arain announced that they were withdrawing their call for a strike. He said they would settle their differences and soon an agreement would be reached with the KE.

A committee has been formed to resolve all outstanding issues between the two sides, he said.