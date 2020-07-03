Sindh to make Baldia factory, Uzair Baloch JIT reports public

The Sindh government has announced that it will make public the joint investigation team reports on Baldia factory fire, Nisar Morai, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman and gangster Uzair Baloch.

All the three JIT reports will be published on the website of Sindh home department Monday, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said.

In January 2020, the Sindh High Court had ordered the authorities to make the reports public on the petition of Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

The minister had claimed that the provincial government was trying to protect officials and politicians by hiding the reports.

Wahab said there was nothing against the PPP leadership in Uzair Baloch’s JIT report. Those who had links with Baloch should rather be investigated, he added.