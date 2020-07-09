Sindh reports another 40 deaths from coronavirus, 1,538 new cases

Another 40 people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Thursday taking the provincial death toll to 1,677, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

The province reported 1,538 new cases over the last 24 hours. Of them, 722 were from Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 100,900 coronavirus cases, according to the chief minister. Of them, 57,627 people have recovered from the infection.

Currently, 41,596 coronavirus patients are under treatment across the province. Of them, 39,697 are at their homes, 399 in isolation centres and 1,500 in different hospitals.

CM Shah said that 581 patients are currently in critical condition across Sindh.