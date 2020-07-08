Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh reports another 23 fatalities from coronavirus

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Sindh reports another 23 fatalities from coronavirus

Commuters make their way through a traffic jam in a commercial area in Karachi on June 16, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

At least 23 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Wednesday.

Of them, 18 died in Karachi alone.

According to the health department, 1,736 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the past 24 hours. Karachi reported 1,003 of them.

The virus has so far killed 1,637 people, while the total number of active cases stands at 41,352 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 1,697 have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 56,373in the province.

Due to the continuous surge in the number of infections, the Sindh government had last week extended the lockdown in the province till July 15.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh home department, beauty parlours, gyms, inter-provincial transport and tourism spots will also remain closed in the province.

The government has also instructed people to not unnecessary leave their homes from 7pm to 6am and wear face mask in public places. Restaurants have been allowed to deliver food to homes till 11pm.

The medical stores, tandoors and puncture shops, however, will remain opened 24 hours a day.

