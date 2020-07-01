Sindh reports 29 more deaths from coronavirus

At least 29 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Wednesday.

Of them, 24 died in Karachi alone.

According to the health department, 2,139 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the past 24 hours. Karachi reported 1,483 of them.

The virus has so far killed 1,406 people, while the total number of active cases stands at 36,862 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 1,703 have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 48,527 in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 4,417 lives in the country, according to the health authorities.

Due to the continuous surge in the number of infections, the Sindh government has extended the lockdown in the province till July 15.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh home department, beauty parlours, gyms, inter-provincial transport and tourism spots will also remain closed in the province.

The government has also instructed people to not unnecessary leave their homes from 7pm to 6am and wear face mask in public places. Restaurants have been allowed to deliver food to homes till 11pm.

The medical stores, tandoors and puncture shops, however, will remain opened 24 hours a day.