Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh reports 22 deaths, 1,496 new coronavirus cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Sindh reports 22 deaths, 1,496 new coronavirus cases

Shopkeepers stand in front of their closed shops during smart lockdown in Karachi's Garden area due to the coronavirus spread. Photo: ONLINE

Twenty-two more people died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Sindh, the chief minister said Friday.

This brought the overall death toll from the virus in Sindh to 1,459, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his statement.

The province reported 1,496 new cases Friday. Of them, 750 were from Karachi alone.

So far, Sindh has reported 90,721 cases of the virus. The number of patients who have recovered stands at 50,908.

Currently, 38,354 patients are under treatment. Of them, 36,452 are at home, 298 in isolation centres and 1,604 in different hospitals.

CM Shah once again appealed to the masses to act upon the SOPs issued by the government to prevent the virus spread.

Coronavirus Karachi Sindh
 
