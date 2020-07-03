Sindh Police giving motorcycle riding lessons to woman officers

As Karachi’s traffic worsens with each passing day, the Sindh Police has decided to empower its woman officers and is training them to ride motorcycles.

“My house is in Steel Town and I’m employed on Tariq Road,” a trainee said. “It is very difficult traveling via public transport and asking someone for a ride is embarrassing, which is why I decided to opt for these classes,” she said.

“Now that I know how to ride a bike, all I have to do is kick-start it and I’m off to my destination,” she said.

The lessons are held at Hill Park every morning. More than 22 officers have already taken their two-wheelers to the roads. In the first phase, 70 officers are being trained.

The programme began with officers of the Ferozabad police station and then spread across the city. Now, female officers at all police stations will be trained.

The police department has also promised that once the women are trained they will be provided motorcycles through a low-cost finance and monthly payment scheme.