Petrol pumps in Sindh to be open 24 hours

The Sindh government has decided to keep all petrol pumps in the province open round the clock due to the ongoing monsoon rains.

The decision was taken after the demand for petrol for generators and vehicles increased. Due to the rains, electricity supply in major areas of the city was cut off leading to increased dependence on generators.

According to Home Minister Nasir Shah, a notification regarding the order will be issued by the Home Department and addressed to all petrol pumps.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the megapolis.

Sardar Sarfaraz, the PMD director in Karachi, told SAMAA TV that the city would witness another three to four spells over the next 36 hours.