Buying, selling sacrificial animals prohibited on Sindh’s streets: NCOC

The buying and selling of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha anywhere except cattle markets has been prohibited across Sindh, a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre decided Saturday morning.

Strict action will be taken against people setting up and buying from illegal cattle markets, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said, pointing out that animals can only be bought from the markets the government has granted permission to.

Further SOPs to be followed during before and after Eid were also discussed.

The NCOC was given a briefing on Sindh’s coronavirus situation. CM Shah informed participants that smart lockdowns were being imposed in areas with more cases.

“The Sindh government has set up two separate hospitals in Karachi for COVID-19 patients,” the chief minister said.

He added that NCOC meetings have helped improve coordination between the Centre and the province in limiting the pandemic. He also praised the efforts of the NCOC.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, too, lauded the efforts of the government and said that the joint effort of all provinces helped the country fight COVID-19.

The meeting was held at Sindh Chief Minister House in Karachi. It was led by NCOC Chairperson Umar and attended by Chief Minister Shah, Education Minister Murad Saeed and Health Minister Azra Pechuho.

Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and the chief secretaries of all provinces attended the meeting through a video link.