Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh govt extended Eid holidays till Aug 3

Posted: Jul 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Sindh govt extended Eid holidays till Aug 3

The government of Sindh has extended the Eidul Azha holidays by one more day, according to a notification issued by the provincial chief secretary.

“The government of Sindh has been pleased to extend Public Holidays till Monday i.e. August 3, 2020 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha,” read the notification.

The employees working at the organizations under the federal government will, however, have to go back to their offices on Monday, the third day of Eid.

The first day of Eidul Azha will fall on August 1 (Saturday) in the country.

RELATED STORIES

MOST READ
