Sindh government’s responsibility to control KE: federal energy minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub says it is the responsibility of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government to control the K-Electric and

“Whose responsibility is it to fix clogged gutters when it rains?” Ayub asked during a National Assembly session on Wednesday. He said it was the duty of the PPP and the provincial government to take action. “Why aren’t they cleaning them [the gutters]?”

He said it is very easy to protest. “We need to talk on facts and figures,” Ayub said, adding that the PTI government had provided additional 100 mmcfd of gas and 100 megawatts of additional electricity to KE.

Ayub said this additional provision is not a favour, but the federal government’s responsibility as Karachi is Pakistan’s heart. “We have to keep this heart and industrial city running at any cost,” he said.

MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
9am headlines: Islamabad policeman assaulted, empty govt posts being abolished
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
