Sindh government’s responsibility to control KE: federal energy minister

Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub says it is the responsibility of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government to control the K-Electric and

“Whose responsibility is it to fix clogged gutters when it rains?” Ayub asked during a National Assembly session on Wednesday. He said it was the duty of the PPP and the provincial government to take action. “Why aren’t they cleaning them [the gutters]?”

He said it is very easy to protest. “We need to talk on facts and figures,” Ayub said, adding that the PTI government had provided additional 100 mmcfd of gas and 100 megawatts of additional electricity to KE.

Ayub said this additional provision is not a favour, but the federal government’s responsibility as Karachi is Pakistan’s heart. “We have to keep this heart and industrial city running at any cost,” he said.