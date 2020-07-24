Sindh government makes group to settle building plan approval disputes

The Sindh government has set up a committee to settle disputes in building plan approvals.

It is called the Grievances Redressal Committee. Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh issued a notification for it on Friday.

It has six members with the local government and town planning special secretary as its chair.

The other members are SBCA Director Mushtaque Ibrahim, the local government mega projects’ monitoring director, Sindh Master Plan Authority senior director and representatives of the PCAT-Karachi and Pakistan Engineering Council-Karachi.

The aim is to settle disputes on building plan approvals within 30 days of a complaint being filed against the decision of the technical committee.

