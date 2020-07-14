11 Sindh govt officers accused of not returning luxury cars

The Sindh government has threatened actions against 11 officers of the general administration department for not returning 14 luxury cars.

The men named in the case include former law secretary Mansoor Rizvi, former additional secretary Badaruddin Shaikh, Nadeem Jaffery, Abdul Wahab Soomro and Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

Another officer Mirza Aamil Baig is said to have not returned two government vehicles.

A warning notice has been issued to them. Action will be taken if they fail to return the cars.