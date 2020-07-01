Sindh extends lockdown, home delivery allowed till 11pm

The governments in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan have extended the coronavirus smart lockdown for 15 more days, according to the notifications issued by the provincial governments.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh home department, beauty parlours, gyms, inter-provincial transport and tourism spots will also remain closed in the province.

The Sindh government has also instructed people to unnecessary leave their homes from 7pm to 6am and wear face mask in public places. Restaurants have been allowed to deliver food to homes till 11pm.

The medical stores, tandoors and puncture shops, however, will remain opened 24 hours a day.

The shops will remain opened from Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm in Punjab.

In Balochistan, all the shopping malls, markets and shops will remain open six days a week from 9am to 7pm. The provincial government has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places.

The educational institutions, wedding lawns, restaurants, parks and cinemas will remain closed till July 15 in all three provinces.

The virus has so far claimed 4,356 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of known cases in the country has crossed 200,000, with 100,000 recoveries.