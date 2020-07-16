Sindh issues rules for animal hide collection on Eidul Azha

The Sindh government has issued a list of rules for the collection of the hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha.

The notification was issued by the home department on July 15.

No one will be allowed to collect animal hides without permission from the commissioner or deputy commissioners. The permission granted to collect hides last year is still valid but the organisations/people will have to submit a written letter to the deputy commissioner explaining their plan to collect the hides. This also applies to people applying for new permits.

Read more: Sindh CM grants permission to set up cattle markets

Only registered charities, madrassas and philanthropic organisations are allowed to collect hides. This is to prevent banned organisations from collecting hides under aliases, read the notification.

Organisations with permission to collect hides are not allowed to set up camps to collect hides. They aren’t allowed to use banners to advertise their collection, nor are they allowed to use loudspeakers and flags on vehicles to announce their collection.

Collecting hides by force is prohibited and a ban on carrying weapons will be strictly enforced.

People collecting hides must carry ID cards and permission letters and can be subject to spot checks by law enforcers.

Read more: Sindh’s coronavirus lockdown extended till August 15

Any violations mean the hides will be confiscated and donated/disposed of by the commissioner or deputy commissioners.

Sindh recently extended its coronavirus lockdown till August 15. It has allowed the set up of cattle markets at designated locations across the province as well.

Experts believe there will be a spike in coronavirus cases after and during Eid.