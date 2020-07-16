Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh’s coronavirus lockdown extended till August 15

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh’s coronavirus lockdown extended till August 15

Photo: Online

The Sindh Home Department has extended the province-wide lockdown till August 15 due to the coronavirus situation. The province has reported over 108,000 COVID-19 cases so far.

The restrictions that have been imposed on businesses will continue for another month.

Currently, 11 neighbourhoods in Karachi are under a smart lockdown. During the smart lockdown, movement is restricted and masks are mandatory.

Pillion riding and all sorts of public transport, including the operation of ride-hailing services, are also suspended.

Only grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to remain open and only one person per household can leave to buy food or medicine.

The government has been imposing smart lockdowns in areas where more coronavirus cases are reported. However, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho feels this hasn’t slowed the spread of the coronavirus.

While speaking on SAMAA TV‘s programme Naya Din on July 3, Dr Pechuho recommended putting Karachi under a complete lockdown for two weeks then lifting it for another two weeks. She says the only way to stem the virus’ spread is to follow this pattern.

“There hasn’t been much difference in Karachi after the lockdown,” the minister said.

Speaking about Eidul Azha, which is likely to be celebrated on July 31, the minister foresaw an exponential increase in cases.

