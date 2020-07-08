Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah decries Ali Zaidi’s ‘irresponsible behaviour’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The war of words between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over Uzair Baloch’s JIT report continues as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has hit out at the ‘irresponsible’ behaviour of the country’s ruling party.

“There was a lot of irresponsible behaviour on the part of [PTI MNA] Ali Zaidi, who himself is admitting that the current report is missing the required signatures,” said Shah. He was speaking to the media in Islamabad after appearing before NAB in the Roshan Sindh Programme case.

The Sindh CM also questioned the authenticity of the report. “He claims that someone dropped off the report at his house on a motorcycle,” he said with a chuckle. “I think, and this is my opinion, that they want to help the culprits.”

Shah seemed almost in disbelief at the whole situation. “Nobody shows such irresponsible behaviour in normal circumstances, let alone in such an important case,” added the Sindh CM. “He said yesterday that there are six signatures even though there are seven needed. It does not suit a federal minister, an MNA, someone who is a political and sensible man, to be acting in such an irresponsible manner.”

He scoffed at the manner in which Zaidi received the report and said if he had told everyone how he got it from a random man on a motorcycle initially, no one would have taken him seriously.

If he said that, we wouldn’t have made the reports public, we would have just laughed at him, said Shah. “You [the media] would have too.”

Shah said he has no problem with the inquiry taking place. “The federal government has the right to conduct this inquiry, we have no problem with that,” he said. “However, some people are trying to malign the PPP by showing videos on media which do not portray the correct scenario.”

