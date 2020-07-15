Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh CM grants permission to set up cattle markets

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Sindh CM grants permission to set up cattle markets

The Sindh government allowed on Wednesday setting up cattle markets at designated locations in the province, according to a CM House statement.

The statement said that the cattle market organisers would be told to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the provincial home department.

During a meeting, the chief minister said he was not in favour of granting the permission for cattle markets, because of the COVID-19 crisis. But Eidul Azha is a religious occasion and he had no choice but to allow the establishment of these markets, he added.

CM Shah, however, said that children will not be allowed to enter the markets. The provincial health department has been told to send their health units to these markets to conduct COVID-19 tests of traders, organisers and buyers.

The chief minister instructed the authorities not to let traders sell their animals on the streets.

