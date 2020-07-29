Sindh Assembly’s security handed over to Rapid Response Force

The authorities in Karachi have handed over the security of the Sindh Assembly to the Rapid Response Force citing threats from militant organizations.

The Rapid Response Force, also known as the RRF, is the elite commando unit of the Sindh police. Its personnel have been deployed at the gates of the provincial assembly and roofs to protect the building and lawmakers.

The RRF came into prominence after its personnel thwarted the June 29 attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. The four attackers who attacked the stock exchange were killed by the RRF personnel outside the building. Three people, including a policeman, was killed in the attack claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army.

A day after the attack on the stock exchange, Sindh Assembly’s Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani shared with lawmakers that the building of the provincial legislature in Karachi’s Red Zone area was under threat of a terror attack.

The speaker had said that he had earlier received warnings that the assembly building could come under a terror attack after its photographs were recovered from arrested militants.