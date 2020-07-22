Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot man kills cousin for not sharing WiFi password

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sialkot man kills cousin for not sharing WiFi password

Photo: Online

A man stabbed the son of his father’s younger brother to death in a Sialkot village after the latter changed his WiFi password and refused to share it with him.

A resident told SAMAA TV that Zohaib was angry with his cousin for not sharing with him the WiFi password.

A few days later, on Tuesday, he got angry with his cousin for parking his bike in front of the gate and stabbed him multiple times in front of several residents with two of his friends.

Zohaib and his friends have been booked for murder, but they are in hiding. The police have arrested Zohaib’s father and are raiding different spots to find the three suspects.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sialkot man kills cousin for not sharing WiFi password
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.