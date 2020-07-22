Sialkot man kills cousin for not sharing WiFi password

A man stabbed the son of his father’s younger brother to death in a Sialkot village after the latter changed his WiFi password and refused to share it with him.

A resident told SAMAA TV that Zohaib was angry with his cousin for not sharing with him the WiFi password.

A few days later, on Tuesday, he got angry with his cousin for parking his bike in front of the gate and stabbed him multiple times in front of several residents with two of his friends.

Zohaib and his friends have been booked for murder, but they are in hiding. The police have arrested Zohaib’s father and are raiding different spots to find the three suspects.