Sialkot: 20kg drugs worth over Rs1.5b seized by highway police

The highway patrolling police in Sialkot seized 20 kilogrammes of drugs worth Rs1.5 billion near Daska on Tuesday.

According to the police, a man identified as Sartaj Khan had smuggled the drugs from Afghanistan and was planning to sell it in the city and other parts of Punjab.

“We found a total of 17 packets in Khan’s car which had 14kg heroin, 22kg hash, 2kg opium and 500 grams of ice (methamphetamine),” the Motorway Police DSP said.

An FIR has been registered and the car and drugs have been impounded.