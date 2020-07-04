Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Sheikhupura accident: Sikh community cremates victims’ bodies

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Sheikhupura accident: Sikh community cremates victims’ bodies

Photo: Online

The Sikh community performed Saturday morning last rites at a cremation centre in Attock for the 22 pilgrims who died in Friday’s accident in Sheikhpura.

Over 22 Sikh pilgrims were killed and seven injured after a train crashed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Farooqabad’s Jatri Road Friday afternoon.

The victims included two families. One was a family of 10 and another a family of six. The family of six were related to Jagmohan Singh.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said it’s a very tough time for the Sikh community. “It’s like judgement day in our locality,” Singh said. He lost his wife, brother-in-law, uncle, brother, son and daughter in the crash.

The van collided with the Shah Hussain Express traveling from Karachi to Lahore. The bus was traveling to Peshawar from Nankana Sahib and had 30 Sikh pilgrims aboard.

According to the Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the divisional engineer has been suspended and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has promised action against those at fault.

MNA Ranjit Singh says he’s satisfied with the cooperation of the authorities and expressed grief on the loss of lives.

