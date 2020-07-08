Shehbaz to host opposition’s APC soon: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Shehbaz Sharif will soon host an all-party conference of the joint opposition, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday.

All opposition parties have agreed to attend the APC, according to Aurangzeb. A date has also been finalised in this regard.

The PML-N spokesperson, however, stopped short of specifying the date for the conference.

The APC would over the government’s incompetence and key issues facing the country.

Last month, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said they would soon call an APC on budget.