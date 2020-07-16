Shehbaz Sharif’s bail extended till July 23 in assets case

The Lahore High Court approved on Thursday an extension in PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s interim bail till July 23 in an assets case.

The former Punjab CM has been accused by NAB of owning more assets than known sources of income.

Many PML-N supporters gathered outside the court for Shehbaz’s appearance and circled around him as he made his way to the courtroom.

This was Shehbaz’s first public appearance since recovering from COVID-19.