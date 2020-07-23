Shehbaz Sharif gets bail till August 17 in assets case

The Lahore High Court has granted interim bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets beyond income case.

A two-judge bench heard the case Thursday. Shehbaz said NAB officials had completed the investigation against him but now want to arrest him.

Judge Shehram Sarwar recused himself from hearing the case because he is friends with Shehbaz’s lawyer Azam Tarar.

The judge has sent the case file to another bench and requested the chief justice to let the other bench take over proceedings.

NAB has been investigating Shehbaz and his family in multiple cases including the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, Saaf Pani programme case and Cholistan Development Authority allotment case among others.