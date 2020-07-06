Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif beats coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
Shehbaz Sharif beats coronavirus

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: FILE

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has recovered from the coronavirus.

He has tested negative for the virus. The news was first announced by government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and was later confirmed by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Chohan said he hopes the PML-N president will now fight the virus from the front lines and stop hiding behind it.

A report on his coronavirus-free status will be presented in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday (July 7) during a hearing for bail in an assets case against him. He may appear before the court in person.

Shehbaz tested positive for the virus on June 11, two days after appearing before NAB. He and his party alleged that he contracted the virus at the NAB headquarters. He had made several requests to be exempted from appearing before the bureau because of the virus.

Aurangzeb said that though the PML-N president has tested negative for the virus, doctors have advised he undergo antibodies tests for three weeks. Until the result is received he has been told to take strict precautions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.