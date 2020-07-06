Shehbaz Sharif beats coronavirus

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has recovered from the coronavirus.

He has tested negative for the virus. The news was first announced by government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and was later confirmed by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Chohan said he hopes the PML-N president will now fight the virus from the front lines and stop hiding behind it.

A report on his coronavirus-free status will be presented in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday (July 7) during a hearing for bail in an assets case against him. He may appear before the court in person.

Shehbaz tested positive for the virus on June 11, two days after appearing before NAB. He and his party alleged that he contracted the virus at the NAB headquarters. He had made several requests to be exempted from appearing before the bureau because of the virus.

Aurangzeb said that though the PML-N president has tested negative for the virus, doctors have advised he undergo antibodies tests for three weeks. Until the result is received he has been told to take strict precautions.