Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

The Lahore High Court will hear money laundering and assets beyond income cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to appear in court for the hearing.

The Islamabad High Court will take up the Park Lane reference.

The government of Sindh has allowed public parks in the province to be reopened.

Gold has become 30% more expensive since January 1 as international prices reach a nine-year high. The price of gold is hitting a new high almost every day.

Gulnaz Bibi, a woman who was beaten up by her son Arsalan in their Rawalpindi home, has forgiven him. She says her daughter-in-law is the person responsible for Arsalan’s behaviour and wants the police to take action against her. Their video had gone viral on social media.

The Sindh government has approved new official number plates for vehicles in the province.

ICYMI: The Supreme Court has taken notice of social media and YouTube being used as a medium to spread objectionable content against judges. Click here to read the full story.