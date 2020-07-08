Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss agenda of opposition APC

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss agenda of opposition APC

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif held on Wednesday a telephonic conversation Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to PPP officials.

The two figures discussed the date for the opposition’s all-party conference and the points to be discussed in it. The APC would mull over the government’s incompetence and key issues facing the country.

The PPP chairman inquired after Shehbaz and extended his good wishes to the PML-N president.

During the conversation, Shehbaz also extended his best wishes for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

On Tuesday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif would soon host the APC of the joint opposition.

All opposition parties had agreed to attend it, according to Aurangzeb. She, however, didn’t specify a date for the conference.

