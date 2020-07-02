Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls PTI govt ‘friends of Khan’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

PML-N lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi named on Thursday the PTI government as the “friends of Khan”.

“This is a government of friends,” Abbasi said while addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad. He said it is most corrupt government in the country’s history.

“There has been an issue of sugar for the past 21 months,” the former premier said. “It should be priced at Rs55 [per kg], but it is being sold for Rs85.”

The inquiry commission on sugar crisis was supposed to look into sugar price hike which it did not do, Abbasi said.

He said the prime minister had instated his friends in the Utility Stores Corporation like other departments. The PML-N leader said the price of sugar must be brought back to Rs55 per kg.

The Supreme Court should take suo motu notice on the matter, he said, adding they would also file a petition in this regard.

Ahsan Iqbal said the picture of the three-year-old Kashmiri boy, whose grandfather was shot dead in front him, has shocked the entire world.

He said the PTI government had done nothing on Kashmir other than delivering speeches since India’s annexation of the occupied valley in August 2019.

The government was asked to take Muslim countries on board, but it rather gave a clean chit to India for getting elected a member of the Security Council, according to the PML-N leader.

“In Kashmir, parents are being shot dead in front of their children every day, but our government has wasted a year,” he said. “We saw no diplomatic intervention on Kashmir that could put pressure on India.”

Iqbal demanded the government summon a National Assembly session on Kashmir.

