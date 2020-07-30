Dual nationals can serve as special assistants, advisers: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi feels there’s no problem with special assistants or advisers to Prime Minister Imran Khan having foreign nationalities.

“The law allows it. There’s no problem in it,” Qureshi was quoted as saying on Monday about the government revealing that five of its cabinet members were nationals in other countries too.

These include Zulfi Bukhari (British citizenship), Shahzad Syed Qasim (US citizenship), Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canadian citizenship), Shahbaz Gill (US green card), Tania Aidrus (Canadian citizenship and permanent resident of Singapore), Nadeem Babar (US citizenship) and Moeed Yusuf (US resident).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this isn’t surprising since previous governments have also appointed people with foreign nationality. “The prime minister has appointed technocrats. They are all experts of their respective fields,” he said.

He, however, added that the law bars a dual national from becoming a Senator or member of the National Assembly.”