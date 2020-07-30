Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Dual nationals can serve as special assistants, advisers: Qureshi

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: @SMQureshiPTI/Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi feels there’s no problem with special assistants or advisers to Prime Minister Imran Khan having foreign nationalities.

“The law allows it. There’s no problem in it,” Qureshi was quoted as saying on Monday about the government revealing that five of its cabinet members were nationals in other countries too.

These include Zulfi Bukhari (British citizenship), Shahzad Syed Qasim (US citizenship), Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canadian citizenship), Shahbaz Gill (US green card), Tania Aidrus (Canadian citizenship and permanent resident of Singapore), Nadeem Babar (US citizenship) and Moeed Yusuf (US resident).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this isn’t surprising since previous governments have also appointed people with foreign nationality. “The prime minister has appointed technocrats. They are all experts of their respective fields,” he said.

He, however, added that the law bars a dual national from becoming a Senator or member of the National Assembly.”

SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
