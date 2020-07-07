Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Seven die while cleaning underground tank in Chaman

Posted: Jul 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Seven die while cleaning underground tank in Chaman

Photo: Samaa TV

Seven people died while cleaning an underground tank in Chaman on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a flour shop on Trench Bazar Road. A labourer went down into the tank but didn’t return. Another followed him and met the same fate.

Five other men present inside the shop went down one after another to save the ones who entered the tank earlier.

But none of them could make it out alive. The deceased also included the flour shop owner, Haji Naeem.

Chaman Civil Hospital MS Abdul Malik Achakzai confirmed that all the seven men had died of inhaling a toxic gas that accumulated inside the tank.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over the relatives by the police.

RELATED STORIES

