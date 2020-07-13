Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Sehwan police officers suspended for letting people inside shrine

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020
Photo: File

Police officers stationed at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar for its security were suspended on Sunday after a video of them allowing people inside the shrine went viral.

The video showed the officers leading a group of people inside the shrine, despite a restriction being imposed on visiting shrines in the province.

Jamshoro’s senior superintendent of police immediately took action and has ordered the arrest of the officers. The in-charge of the shrine has also been suspended.

The shrine has been closed since March 24 due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

The Sindh government had thought of reopening the shrine in May with SOPs, but the decision, however, was reverted immediately.

