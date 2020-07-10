Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Senator Sarfraz Bugti

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Senator Sarfraz Bugti

Photo: File

The additional district and sessions judge of Quetta has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Senator Sarfraz Bugti in the aiding and abetting of the kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.

Judge Agha Munir made the decision in a hearing on Friday and has instructed the police to present Bugti before the court by July 24.

On Thursday (July 8), the Supreme Court Quetta Registry had rejected the senator’s plea for interim bail.

A bench comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel had heard the case via a video link. They had adjourned the case until July 14.

On December 8, 2019, a case of the abduction of a girl was registered against the former Balochistan home minister at the Quetta Bijli Ghar police station on the complaint of a woman.

The FIR stated that on December 7, the woman had taken her 10-year-old granddaughter Maria to the family court in Quetta to be reunited with her father Tawakal Ali Bugti, but Maria’s father abducted her from outside the court.

She said her daughter Sehrish Bibi was killed in 2013 after which the court had entrusted her with Maria. According to the petitioner, Maria was brought to the family court on Saturday to be reunited with her father as per the court’s order.

But the father kidnapped the girl and took her to Senator Bugti’s house, according to the complainant.

On January 16, 2020, the additional sessions court rejected Senator Bugti’s bail plea in the case and ordered his arrest. However, he left the court without giving himself up to the police.

On January 17, 2020, Senator Bugti filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court, which granted him pre-arrest bail. However, on June 23 that bail was rejected.

Kidnapping case Quetta sarfraz bugti
 
