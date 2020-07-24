Salam Air to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Oman

The Civil Aviation Authority has approved Salam Air’s request to operate six flights to repatriate Pakistani nationals stranded in Oman due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These flights will be operated from July 26 to August 2 to six different cities in Pakistan.

The first flight is scheduled to land in Karachi on July 26, second in Sialkot on July 28, third in Multan on July 29, fourth in Islamabad on July 30, fifth in Peshawar on July 31 and sixth in Lahore on August 2.

However, the CAA has restricted Salam Air’s crew from disembarking at any of the six Pakistani airports.