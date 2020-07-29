Saeed Ghani admits sharing edited SAMAA headlines

Says he received the video on Whatsapp

“The video you mentioned, I didn't edit it and I didn't make it,” Ghani said while addressing a press conference in Karachi. “The video came on a Whatsapp group and I shared it.”

“I am not saying it was authentic, it is also possible that it was doctored,” Ghani said.

On Monday, Ghani shared an edited version of SAMAA TV’s 4pm headlines on Twitter. The footage that Ghani attributed to SAMAA TV was actually posted on YouTube on August 5, 2013 and it was not used in the channel’s 4pm headline.

The Sindh education minister accused “certain TV channels” of running a campaign against the elected provincial government.

“You should highlight the people's problem. You should highlight if rain water entered houses as this doesn't only happen in Karachi,” Ghani said, referring to the criticism of his government’s performance during monsoon rains. “People also suffered during rains in Lahore.”

He added that TV channels ran transmissions on rains in Karachi, claiming that Lahore had also sunk in the past but no such transmission was done on it.

His attacks were directed at SAMAA TV. He lashed at the TV channel for using the word “Saeen Sarkar” for the government. “Certain TV channels should reconsider their attitude towards the Sindh government,” he added.

Ghani said that the rain water entered in people’s houses because the gutters overflowed.

We have to remove encroachment from storm drains, Ghani said. He added that the provincial government tried to remove the encroachment from Mehmoodabad and Gujjar drains but a PTI minister and Karachi mayor stood with people and didn’t let the government remove houses from nullahs.

“Houses are made on nullahs,” the minister said. “The rain water will enter your houses if your houses are built on nullahs.”

He accused the federal government of being ‘incompetent’ and said the PTI was given “so-called mandate” by Karachi but it didn’t deliver anything in the past two years.