Ruckus in Parliament after Murad Saeed reads Uzair Baloch’s statement

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The National Assembly saw a protest on Thursday after Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed began reading the statements of Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch from one of the JIT reports of Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

Saeed was reading Baloch’s statements from a JIT report that Zaidi claims to have received from a man on a motorcycle who dropped them off at his house. The report allegedly says that Baloch confessed to giving extortion money to PPP leaders, especially party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zaidi and his sister Faryal Talpur.

However, the Sindh government says the JIT report they have is the original one and contains no statement accusing any PPP leader of sheltering criminals in Lyari.

According to Zaidi, the Sindh government’s report has been tampered with and is missing “six names“. “Six people, including Faryal Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel, and Sharjeel Memon, were named in the original report, the one that I have a copy of,” he had said.

On Thursday, Saeed spoke about the report and asked parliamentarians which one was authentic.

“One thing, however, is common between both reports is that those who supported Uzair Baloch are in currently in power,” Saeed added.

As the PTI leader began quoting Baloch and claimed that the PPP is involved in unrest in Lyari, the PPP leaders began protesting. They boycotted the session and walked out of Parliament.

