Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Robbers loot 10 mobile shops in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbers loot 10 mobile shops in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Photo: Saud bin Murtaza/SAMAA Digital

Four robbers cut locks and looted 10 mobile shops in a mall in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Monday morning.

They had reportedly first held the mall’s security guards hostage. It was located near Gulshan Chowrangi.

Shopkeepers found out about the robbery when they arrived the next morning to open their shops. Their money and mobile phones were gone. They believe robbers got away with cell phones worth millions.

The police say they have launched an investigation into the matter and are collecting evidence from the shops.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Robbers loot 10 mobile shops in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan Chowrangi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.