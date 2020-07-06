Robbers loot 10 mobile shops in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Four robbers cut locks and looted 10 mobile shops in a mall in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Monday morning.

They had reportedly first held the mall’s security guards hostage. It was located near Gulshan Chowrangi.

Shopkeepers found out about the robbery when they arrived the next morning to open their shops. Their money and mobile phones were gone. They believe robbers got away with cell phones worth millions.

The police say they have launched an investigation into the matter and are collecting evidence from the shops.